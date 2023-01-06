

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, reported that its preliminary groupwide sales were 6.4 billion euros in fiscal year 2022, an increase of around 13 percent from the previous year's sales of 5.658 billion euros. The prior year result was adjusted for discontinued activities in accordance with IFRS 5.



When exchange rate movements and M&A effects are factored in, sales grew by around 10 percent, which is less than the previously communicated figure of around 15 percent. The discrepancy is due for one to advance investments agreed with customers in the Group's defence technology business, whose call-offs are postponed to 2023.



For the operating result, Rheinmetall expects, in line with preliminary estimates, a record year for the company, with growth rates topping 20 percent. Rheinmetall therefore increases the previous operating margin guidance of greater than 11 percent to at least 11.5 percent.



Rheinmetall said it will publish the final financial figures for 2022 and the outlook for fiscal 2023 on 16 March 2023.



