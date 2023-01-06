

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. said that it has promoted Jason Armstrong to Chief Financial Officer.



Armstrong elevates to the position after serving nine years in several financial leadership positions at Comcast, including most recently as Deputy CFO and Treasurer. He succeeds Mike Cavanagh who was named President of the company in October.



Prior to joining Comcast in 2014, Armstrong spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs where he served as Managing Director and leader of the firm's Cable and Telecommunications Research Group.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMCAST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de