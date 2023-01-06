

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Germany will supply Ukraine with fighting vehicles



The United States intends to provide Ukraine with Bradley Infantry fighting vehicles, while Germany will send Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles to the war-torn ally to fight Russia. Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on the respective systems.



A decision to this effect was taken after discussions over phone by US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday.



In light of Russia's ongoing missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, the two leaders affirmed their intention to further support Ukraine's urgent requirement for air defense capabilities.



In late December, the United States announced its donation of a Patriot air defense missile battery to Ukraine. Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine.



President Biden and Chancellor Scholz expressed their common determination to continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as needed.



They expressed appreciation for the military support provided by other Allies and partners to Ukraine, endorsed the ongoing coordination efforts of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, and welcomed additional donations of air defense systems and combat vehicles.



Meanwhile, Russia's unilateral 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine came into effect on Friday.



Both Ukraine and the US rejected the offfer, proposed by President Putin to mark the Orthodox Christmas holiday.



