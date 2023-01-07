Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Nasdaq-Konzern outet sich als Cybeats-Kunde und Fan!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 622325 ISIN: US65336K1034 Ticker-Symbol: NXZ 
Frankfurt
06.01.23
08:01 Uhr
170,60 Euro
+3,10
+1,85 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,15174,6006.01.
172,05173,8006.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DISH TV INDIA
DISH TV INDIA LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DISH TV INDIA LTD GDR0,1030,00 %
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC170,60+1,85 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.