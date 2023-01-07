

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) said Friday that Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting local channels, both operated by Nexstar Media Group, were removed from DISH TV Friday, affecting access in 28 markets nationwide.



With this removal, DISH customers no longer have access to the local channels in Mission's markets, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW and MNT, and to White Knight stations in two markets.



DISH alleged that Mission and White Knight demand unreasonable rate increases as their viewership with DISH subscribers continues to decline. Mission and White Knight rejected DISH's extension offers to keep programming accessible to customers while negotiations continue.



