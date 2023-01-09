

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange S.A. (ORAN), a French telecom major, said on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canal+ Group, a mass media firm, to sell OCS pay TV package and Orange Studio, the film and series co-production arm. Financial terms of the MoU are not known.



Post transaction, the Canal+ Group will become the sole shareholder of the two companies.



Canal+ already owns 33.34 shares of OCS since 2012 and is its leading distributor.



