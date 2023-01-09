

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Government service provider GEO Group (GEO) announced Monday that its Australian subsidiary, GEO Australia, has entered into a contract with the Department of Justice and Community Safety in the State of Victoria for the delivery of primary health services across 13 public prisons.



The contract will commence on July 1, 2023, and is expected to generate approximately $33 million in incremental annualized revenue for GEO.



