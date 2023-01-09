

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) reported preliminary net sales of approximately $64 million for the fourth quarter and approximately $284 million for fiscal 2022. The company anticipates U.S. ICL sales will be approximately $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which represents 94% growth.



'STAAR's fourth quarter preliminary sales reflect continued growth from EVO lenses in the U.S. with units up 109% year over year,' said Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical.



Looking forward, the company updated fiscal 2023 net sales outlook to approximately $340 million. The company noted that its updated fiscal 2023 net sales outlook represents ICL sales growth of approximately 25% over preliminary fiscal 2022 ICL sales of $270 million.



