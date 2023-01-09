

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) said the company now expects fourth quarter operating margin in the range of 6% to 8%. The previous guidance range was 5% to 7%. Net sales are projected to increase in the range of 1% to 2%. Previously, the company projected net sales to be down in the range of 2% to 4%.



Fran Horowitz, CEO, said: 'Our brands performed well during the peak holiday selling period, delivering sequential sales trend improvement from third quarter levels, leading us to increase our fourth quarter sales and operating margin outlook.'



For fiscal 2022, the company now expects operating margin in the range of 2.5% to 3%. Previously, the guidance range was 2% to 3%. The company now estimates net sales decline around 1%, revised from prior guidance of down in the range of 2% to 3%.



