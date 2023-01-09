

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Directors of electronic trading platform MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) announced Monday that, effective April 3, 2023, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard McVey will become Executive Chairman and President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Concannon will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Concannon will also continue to serve as a director on the Company's Board.



Prior to MarketAxess, Concannon served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., a position he was appointed to upon Cboe's acquisition of Bats Global Markets, Inc. in 2017.



Until Bats' acquisition by Cboe, Concannon served as Chief Executive Officer of Bats since 2015. He has more than 20 years of experience as an executive at Nasdaq, Virtu Financial, Instinet and as an attorney at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP and the SEC.



