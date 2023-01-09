

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Monday announced that it will invest $725 million to double the manufacturing capacity of therapeutic nucleic acids or Oligos. The investment is in response to the rapid growth of the Oligos market at $1 billion.



The company expects the rendering of the proposed manufacturing facility in Frederick, Colorado, and customer shipments to start in 2026.



The additional capacity will enable it to meet the demand for siRNA and antisense molecules and also significantly increase the number of CRISPR guide RNA programs, the company noted.



The market for therapeutic oligos is projected to grow in double digits annually over the next five years, reaching $2.4 billion in 2027.



