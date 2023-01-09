

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced that John Jacobs will succeed Stanley Erck as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective as of January 23, 2023. Erck will serve as an advisor to the Company for the next fifteen months to enable a smooth transition.



Jacobs brings more than 25 years of commercial, operations, business and leadership experience across multiple therapeutic areas. He will join Novavax from Harmony Biosciences, where he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors since June 2018, and Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer from October 2017 to June 2018.



Prior to joining Harmony, Jacobs held leadership roles at Teva Pharmaceuticals beginning in 2014, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Respiratory Business Unit, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations in North America and General Manager of Teva in Canada.



Jacobs has also held positions of increasing scope and responsibility at major pharmaceutical companies including Cephalon, Wyeth and Pfizer.



Jacobs will work in close partnership with Erck during the transition. Erck was named President and CEO in April 2011 and was responsible for bringing the company's COVID-19 vaccine.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVAVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de