

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), a company focused on hematologic, cancer, and rare immune diseases, expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be $51.3 million, more than double from last year.



The revenue includes TAVALISSE preliminary net product sales of around $21.9 million and REZLIDHIA preliminary net product sales of approximately $0.9 million..



Last year, the company had reported revenue of $20.41 million.



Six analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the firm to report sales of $21.65 million, for the quarter.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de