

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's jobless rate rose less-than-expected in December, figures from the labour office showed Monday.



The unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in December, up marginally from 3.5 percent in November. That was just below the rate of 3.8 percent expected by economists.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was also 3.5 percent.



In November, there were 271,803 registered job applicants, which was 14,616 more than the previous month. The figure was 13,630 more than a year ago.



The labour office reported that by the end of December, job offices had registered a total of 288,647 vacancies.



