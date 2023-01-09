

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has reported 19 percent increase in coronavirus test positivity in the last two weeks.



As per the latest data published by the New York Times, 16 percent of people who are subjected to Covid test nationwide are diagnosed with coronavirus infection.



This is the highest rate in many months.



For most part of this year, test positivity rate has been consistently recorded below 9 percent.



Along with this, Covid hospitalizations in the U.S. are on a rising trend.



U.S. hospitals reported a 18 percent increase in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease also increased by 15 percent.



47500 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 5640 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



Covid positive cases dwindled by 1 percent in the country in the last two weeks.



There is 19 percent rise in Covid deaths from the rate recorded a fortnight ago.



With 4597 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Thursday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 101,244,386, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,096,523.



A total of 99,979,336 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



858 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,707,591.



