

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) said that they have collaborated to advance multiple gene therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases.



The collaboration includes Voyager's preclinical, intravenously administered GBA1 gene therapy program for Parkinson's disease and other GBA1-mediated diseases, which combines a GBA1 gene replacement payload with novel capsids from Voyager's TRACER (Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell-type-specific Expression of RNA) platform.



In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager have agreed to collaborate on three new gene therapy programs directed to rare CNS targets, each also leveraging Voyager's novel TRACER capsids.



As per the terms of the agreement, Voyager will receive up-front consideration of $175 million including a $39 million equity investment, up to $1.5 billion in potential development milestones, additional potential commercial milestones, tiered royalties on net sales, program funding, and an option to elect 50/50 cost- and profit-sharing in the U.S. for the GBA1 program following Phase 1 readout.



Neurocrine will receive worldwide rights to Voyager's GBA1 gene therapy program for Parkinson's disease and other GBA1-mediated diseases and three gene therapy programs directed to rare CNS targets, each enabled by Voyager's next-generation TRACERTM capsids, as well as additional equity in Voyager.



