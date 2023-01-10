

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said that its board has approved a new share repurchase program. The 2023 program authorizes the purchase of up to $2 billion of the company's common stock. The new program will begin March 1.



The company noted that the new repurchase program replaces Agilent's existing stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of shares to reduce or eliminate share dilution from equity programs.



