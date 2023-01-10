

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insulation and building products supplier SIG Plc (SHI.L) Tuesday said its like-for-like revenue for the year ended 31 December 2022 grew 17% to $2.74 billion pounds.



Excluding one-time items, underlying operating profit is expected to increase to nearly 80 million pounds, in line with market expectations. Last year, underlying operating profit was 41 million pounds.



The company is scheduled to reports its full-year results on March 8, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de