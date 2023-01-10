

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks declined on Tuesday as commodities shed recent gains from China's reopening,



Inflation worries also returned to the fore after Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said that Britain is at risk of persistent inflationary pressures than other advanced countries.



In economic releases, retail sales in Britain grew nearly 7 percent year-on-year in December, but this was largely due to goods costing more, the latest figures from the British Retail Consortium showed.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,702 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Monday.



Lower copper prices weighed on miners, with Anglo American falling nearly 2 percent.



Building materials supplier SIG fell about 1 percent despite saying it expects to report higher revenue and underlying operating profit in 2022.



