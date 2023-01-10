

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$392.97 million, or -$4.33 per share. This compares with -$276.43 million, or -$2.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$331.23 million or -$3.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.0% to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$392.97 Mln. vs. -$276.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$4.33 vs. -$2.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$2.11 -Revenue (Q3): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



