WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Tuesday announced 13.3 percent increase in first-quarter sales for its nightclubs and bombshells restaurants compared to the prior year. Combined sales were $69.2 million.



The company has scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on February 9.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RCI HOSPITALITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de