

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada is acquiring a new fleet of 88, state-of-the-art 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to enhance its capability to meet the national and international security threats.



Announcing this, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said, 'As our world grows darker, with Russia's illegal and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine, and China's increasingly assertive behavior in the Indo-Pacific, this project has taken on heightened significance - especially given the importance of interoperability with our allies.'



'The F-35 is the best in the world, providing unmatched interoperability to America, Canada and the additional 15 nations that have selected the fighter. It is a global game-changer. Through power-projection, the F-35 is at the tip of the spear for deterrence. Its forward presence will continue to ensure that potential adversaries choose diplomacy over armed conflict,' said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Schmidt, program executive officer, F-35 Joint Program Office.



Through an agreement finalized with the U.S. government and Lockheed Martin, The first of the US-made war planes is expected to enter the Royal Canadian Air Force in 2026.



The full fleet will become operational by 2033 or 2034, the Canadian government said in a press release.



The F-35 Lightning II is regarded as one of the best fighter jets in the world. The single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft is designed to perform both air superiority and strike missions. It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.



The F-35 strengthens Canada's operational capability with its allies as a cornerstone for interoperability with NORAD and NATO. As a critical node in the 21st Century Security mission space, the F-35 gives pilots an advantage against enemies.



F-35 fighter jets currently operate from 27 military bases worldwide. Canada will become the ninth nation acquiring the fifth-generation fighter aircraft.



