

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize said that Natalie Knight, chief financial officer since 2020, has informed the company that she will pursue another career opportunity in the United States of America, and will leave Ahold Delhaize. A six months' notice period applies. The search for a successor has started.



Frans Muller, President & Chief Executive Officer Ahold Delhaize said, Although her time at Ahold Delhaize has been short, I respect Natalie's decision to move her family back to the United States after more than 25 years in Europe.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AHOLD DELHAIZE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de