Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Tradegate
10.01.23
17:37 Uhr
27,350 Euro
-0,160
-0,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,33527,45017:38
27,35027,38517:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AHOLD DELHAIZE
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV27,350-0,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.