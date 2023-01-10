

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release November numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Retail sales are expected to rise 0.6 percent on month after slipping 0.2 percent in October.



Australia also will provide Q4 figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an annual increase of 7.0 percent - up from 6.9 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will see November results for its leading indexes; in October, it was at 98.6.



South Korea will release December data for unemployment; in November, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.



Malaysia will provide November numbers for industrial production with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.0 percent, slowing from 4.6 percent in October.



