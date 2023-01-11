

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines said that it plans to hire more than 3,500 new employees this year in a variety of roles and functions.



The airline plans to hire 550 new pilots, 1,000 flight attendants, 1,000 customer service agents, 240 contact center agents, 135 maintenance technicians, 100 ramp service agents, and 500 persons across management capacities.



