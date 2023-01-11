

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment services provider Page Group plc (MPGPF.PK) Wednesday said it expects 2022 full-year operating profit to be nearly 195 million pounds.



The company reported gross profit of 266.4 million pounds in the fourth quarter, higher than 246.9 million pounds last year.



Full-year gross profit increased to 1.076 billion pounds from 877.7 million pounds a year ago.



The company said its fee earner head count declined to 6,943 in the fourth quarter from 7,071 in the previous quarter.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de