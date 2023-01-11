

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK), a French luxury goods conglomerate, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Pietro Beccari as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of its luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton.



Beccari, the Chief of Christian Dior Couture since 2018, will succeed Michael Burke, who will now have higher responsibilities.



Delphine Arnault, Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton since 2013, and daughter of LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, has been appointed as Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, to succeed Beccari. Christian Dior is the second biggest brand in LVMH luxury group.



All new appointments are effective from February 1.



