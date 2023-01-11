

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the upside, stocks have given back some ground over the course of morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session but remain in positive territory.



Currently, the Nasdaq is up 68.00 points or 0.6 percent at 10,810.63 and the S&P 500 is up 14.22 points or 0.4 percent at 3,933.47. Meanwhile, the Dow is up just 31.28 points or 0.1 percent at 33,735.38 after jumping by more than 160 points in early trading.



The early strength on Wall Street extended the upward move seen in the previous session, which partly reflected optimism about China's reopening.



Traders also looked to continue picking up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the considerable weakness seen last year.



Tech stocks have seen a notable benefit from bargain hunting, with the Nasdaq closing higher for three consecutive sessions.



Buying interest has waned over the course of the morning, however, as traders look ahead to the release of a highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation on Thursday.



The report is expected to show a slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth and could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



Commercial real estate stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index up by 2.3 percent to its best intraday level in almost a month.



Significant strength is also visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent gain being posted by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. The index has also reached a nearly one-month intraday high.



Retail, software and transportation stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while gold stocks are moving lower amid a slight decrease by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.0 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.7 basis points at 3.584 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de