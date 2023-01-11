

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), Wednesday announced that Willem Meintjes, who has served as Marvell's Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer since 2018, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20, 2023.



Meintjes' promotion follows the resignation of Jean Hu, who is departing the company to pursue another professional opportunity, effective January 20, 2023.



CEO Matt Murphy said, 'Willem joined Marvell in 2016 right at the start of our transformation, and since then, he has been instrumental in building our corporate and financial foundations. He is well prepared to be taking on the role of CFO and his deep institutional knowledge of the Company, paired with his significant finance operations experience, will be pivotal as we continue our journey to be the industry's premier data infrastructure semiconductor provider.'



Meintjes joined Marvell in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Finance and was promoted to Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer two years later.



Meanwhile, Pani Dixon, who currently serves as the company's Corporate Controller, has been named Chief Accounting Officer, also effective January 20, 2023.



The company also reaffirmed the midpoint of its revenue outlook for the fourth quarter and narrowing the range. Net revenue is now expected to be $1.400 billion +/- 3% versus the prior +/- 5%.



