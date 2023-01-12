

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (FRCOY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped 9.1 percent to 85.07 billion Japanese yen from last year's 93.59 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 831.32 yen, down from 914.87 yen last year.



Operating profit was 117.08 billion yen, 2 percent lower than prior year's 119.41 billion yen.



Revenue for the quarter grew 14.2 percent to 716.39 billion yen from 627.39 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Fast Retailing expects attributable profit of 230 billion yen or 2,251.15 yen per basic share, operating profit of 350 billion yen and revenue of 2.65 trillion yen.



On a year-over-year basis, attributable profit would be down 16 percent, while operating profit would be 17.7 percent higher and revenues would be 15.2 percent higher.



