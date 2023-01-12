

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) said the Group has delivered 14,868 new homes to customers in the year, towards the top end of its guidance. Looking forward, the Group stated that the longer-term demand for new homes remains strong.



'In the second half of the year, rising interest and mortgage rates, inflation and weaker consumer confidence began to impact customer behaviour across the housing market. This change in market conditions gathered pace in the fourth quarter and is reflected in the reduction in our recent weekly sales rates and a lower forward sales position as we enter the new financial year,' Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, said.



