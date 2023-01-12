

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L, MLB) reported that its like-for-like sales were up 10.4% for the 15 weeks ended 7 January 2023, with total sales growth of 13.3%. Total like-for-like sales were up 15.1%, excluding fiscal 2022 VAT benefit.



Like-for like sales were up 8.9% over the first 15 weeks to 12 January 2019.



Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said: 'We are encouraged by a strong performance through the first quarter and delighted to have been able to welcome our guests back over the festive trading season after three years of disruption due to Covid 19, setting sales records as we did so.'



