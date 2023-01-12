

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread Plc (WTB.L), a British hotel and restaurant company, said on Thursday that it posted a rise in sales for the third-quarter, amidst its firm performance in German market.



For the three-month period to December 1, 2022, the hospitality firm reported a sales growth of 22.9 percent, compared with the same period a year ago. Like-for-like sales growth was at 18.3 percent as against last year quarter.



For the third-quarter, the company recorded a sales growth of 158 percent in Germany, whereas like-for-like sales growth stood at 81.7 percent, compared with a year ago period.



Alison Brittain, CEO, said: 'Despite a more challenging period for the UK economy, our winning business model continues to deliver outstanding value and quality for our guests. The strength of our forward booked position, robust pricing, estate growth and efficiency programme all underpin our confidence in the outlook for FY24.'



