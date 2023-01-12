

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BISSELL has recalled about 61,000 cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums due to risk of fire.



The company has recalled wet dry vacuums models 2551, 2551W and 25519. The circuit board inside the vacuum's battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.



The company said it received 66 reports of the vacuum smoking and emitting a burning odor, including five reports of the battery pack catching on fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and one resulting in a burn injury.



BISSELL has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact the company for a free battery pack replacement. Consumers can either take the product to a local BISSELL authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized BISSELL service technician to replace the existing battery pack.



The recalled products were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.bissell.com, www.walmart.com, www.qvc.com, www.amazon.com, www.costco.com, www.fingerhut.com, www.acehardware.com, www.kohls.com, and www.wayfair.com from January 2019 through November 2022 for about $360.



