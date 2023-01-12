

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 3.25 percent to 3.50 percent.



Japan will release December data for its M2 and M3 money stock. The M2 is expected to rise 3.2 percent on year, up from 3.1 percent in November. The M3 was at 2,087.7 trillion yen in November.



Australia will see November figures for home loans; in October, home loans were down 2.9 percent on month and investment lending fell 2.2 percent.



China will release December data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 9.8 percent on year after slipping 10.6 percent in November. Exports are called lower by an annual 10.0 percent after shedding 8.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $76.20 billion, up from $69.84 billion a month earlier.



