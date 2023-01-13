

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a German manufacturer and retailer of combi steamers and ovens, reported that its preliminary sales revenues for fiscal 2022 was 1.022 billion euros, representing a year-on-year increase of 31 percent from the prior year.



Sales revenues were 290 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 50 percent increase.



The reasons for the positive development were full order books due to the positive business trend combined with sufficient supplies of electronic components to reduce the high order backlog in the second half of the year.In addition, intensive customer support, the leading products from a customer's point of view and Rational's broadly diversified services portfolio contributed to the development, the company said in a statement.



Annual EBIT is expected to come in at about 235 million euros compared to 160 million euros reported in 2021.



The company said it will provide detailed information on the 2022 fiscal year, including the proposed dividend and the forecast for the 2023 fiscal year, with the publication of its annual report on 28 March 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de