

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $346 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First Republic Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $346 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.80



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de