

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is up over 67% at $4.30. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is up over 18% at $5.48. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is up over 15% at $5.32. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) is up over 13% at $2.01. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is up over 12% at $2.38. Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 7% at $3.99. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is up over 7% at $2.18. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is up over 6% at $8.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is up over 5% at $42.50.



In the Red



AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is down over 13% at $4.56. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) is down over 11% at $19.00. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is down over 11% at $2.46. Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is down over 11% at $2.22. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 10% at $2.74. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is down over 8% at $7.38. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) is down over 6% at $4.98. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is down over 5% at $116.66. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 5% at $53.82.



