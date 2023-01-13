

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.51 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $3.17 billion, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $18.01 billion from $17.02 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.51 Bln. vs. $3.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $18.01 Bln vs. $17.02 Bln last year.



