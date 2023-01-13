

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation remained unchanged in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Consumer prices rose 15.4 percent annually in December, the same as seen in November.



Food prices rose continuously since June last year, up by 29.0 percent yearly in December.



Prices for housing and energy grew 16.8 percent and transport costs climbed 7.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December, after a 1.0 percent growth in the preceding month.



In 2022, the annual average inflation accelerated by 12.8 percent from 3.2 percent in 2021.



