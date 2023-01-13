Anzeige
Ericsson
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2023

Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Neurodiversity, LGBTQ+ and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about ADHD in the workplace, research about anti-racism, a new work-life balance campaign from Heineken, and an advert from J&B celebrating transgender acceptance.

Neurodiversity

People with ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) often struggle at work - especially when their behaviours are misinterpreted. Destigmatizing and raising awareness are crucial to making workplaces more inclusive. Read more here.

Racism

Interesting research! When looking for ways to show the public that racism exists, sharing results from a past discrimination study by Oxford University was most effective.

Work-life balance

As part of a wider WorkResponsibly campaign, brewing company Heineken just launched "The Office Cleaners", promoting work-life balance. Watch the video here.

LGBTQ+

Christmas advert "She" from whisky brand J&B went viral this week - celebrating transgender acceptance.

Ericsson, Friday, January 13, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735203/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Neurodiversity-LGBTQ-and-More

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
