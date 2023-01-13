

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Friday as the dollar turned easy amid rising expectations the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate hikes after data showed a slowdown in U.S. inflation.



Data from the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. consumer inflation edged down by 0.1% in December after inching up by 0.1% in November.



The annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 6.5% from 7.1% in November, marking the smallest increase since October 2021.



The dollar index, which was down at 101.99 in the Asian session, climbed to 102.65 by mid morning, but pared gains and dropped to 102.21 later on, netting a marginal loss.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $22.90 or about 1.2% at $1,921.70 an ounce, the highest settlement since late April 2022.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.368 at $24.372 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.2160 per pound, gaining $0.0195.



In economic news today, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index jumped to 64.6 in January from 59.7 in December. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 60.5.



With the much bigger than expected increase, the consumer sentiment index reached its highest level since hitting 65.2 in April 2022.



'Consumer sentiment remained low from a historical perspective but continued lifting for the second consecutive month, rising 8% above December and reaching about 4% below a year ago,' said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.



The report also showed a continued decrease in one-year inflation expectations, which tumbled to 4% in January from 4.4% in December, falling for the fourth straight month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de