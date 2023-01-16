

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on month in December, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - slowing from the upwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in November (originally 0.6 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 10.2 percent - up from the upwardly revised 9.7 percent spike in the previous month (originally 9.3 percent).



Export prices were flat on month and up 1.3 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices eased 0.1 percent on month and climbed 8.1 percent on year last month.



