

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) announced Monday that it has won an 80 million pounds contract with the UK's Ministry of Defence or MOD.



Under the contract with the MOD for a 10-year period, the company will provide a specialist mission data and electronic warfare skills solution alongside training and IT support.



The company's expertise, training and support is expected to accelerate and transform mission data production, which will enable military platforms and personnel, from the UK and its allies, to be better protected in a rapidly changing threat landscape.



James Willis, Chief Executive of UK Intelligence at QinetiQ, said, 'The contract demonstrates how the MoD works closely with industry to build the skills of the future and introduce innovative approaches to enhance mission capability. Our team is harnessing the value delivered by small and medium sized companies and our academic partners.'



