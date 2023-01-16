

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurer Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) announced Monday the appointment of Velina Peneva as Group Chief Investment Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective April 1.



She will succeed Guido Furer following his retirement after 25 years at Swiss Re.



Peneva is currently Co-Head Client Solutions & Analytics in Swiss Re's Asset Management. Previously, she headed Swiss Re's private equity investment mandate.



Before joining Swiss Re in 2017, Peneva worked for Bain & Company in the US, Australia and Switzerland.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SWISS RE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de