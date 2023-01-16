

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Alabama and California, the two States affected by severe winter storms recently.



Biden ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in California beginning on December 27.



The President's action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz.



Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.



Federal funding also is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the counties of Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz.



Also, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell named Andrew F. Grant as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Federal Emergency Management Agency said residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.



Sunday, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12.



The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Autauga and Dallas counties.



Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.



Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App, FEMA said.



Federal funding is also available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, for emergency work in Autauga and Dallas counties.



Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



Kevin A. Wallace was named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, according to FEMA. Additional designations may be made at a later date after assessments are fully completed.



