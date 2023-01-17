

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - IONOS Group SE, together with its shareholders United Internet AG and WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, announced plans for an Initial Public Offering and listing of its shares on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2023.



IONOS Group SE's share capital is held by United Internet (75.1%) and Warburg Pincus (24.9%). The IPO is expected to consist of the offering of existing shares held by United Internet and Warburg Pincus, with United Internet retaining a majority stake in IONOS following the completion of the IPO.



IONOS is a European SMB digitalization partner and a cloud enabler. The company provides web presence and productivity solutions as well as cloud infrastructure and cloud solutions.



