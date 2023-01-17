Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896261 ISIN: GB0005746358 Ticker-Symbol: 10W 
Frankfurt
16.01.23
09:25 Uhr
0,284 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MCBRIDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCBRIDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MCBRIDE
MCBRIDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MCBRIDE PLC0,2840,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.