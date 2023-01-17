

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), a manufacturer of private label and contract manufactured products, Tuesday said its first-half group revenues were 31 percent higher than the prior year period at constant currency.



In its trading update for the six months, the company said it has performed in line with expectations. The company returned to EBITA profitability in final two months of the half year, and expects to report a small adjusted EBITA loss before exceptional items at the interim results.



Group revenues were benefited from both the effective pass-through of input cost inflation and volume growth.



Meanwhile, costs of some raw materials continued to increase. Energy and employment costs continue to apply further inflationary pressure, and accordingly the company is continuing to seek mitigations including price increases, product engineering and cost actions.



McBride plans to announce interim results on February 28.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MCBRIDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de