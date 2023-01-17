

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a British provider of recruitment and human resources services, said on Tuesday that it has reported a firm fees growth in the second quarter, amidst stable fees at high levels. In addition, the company noted that its performance for the first-half was in line with its expectations.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said: 'We performed well in the quarter, with f ees stable at high levels and delivering a record in November. Growth was the result of our actions to increase fee margins and our focus on the most in-demand markets, supported by overall wage inflation.'



For the December quarter, the firm delivered an 8 percent fees growth on a like-for-like basis versus the prior year.



On an actual basis, net fees increased by 11 percent, when compared with the last quarter of 2021.



For the first-half, Hays sees operating profit of 95 million pounds to 97 million pounds, in line with its expectations.



