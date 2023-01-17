

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Retail Ltd, a joint venture between Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer Group plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), reported fourth-quarter retail revenue of 549.4 million pounds, up 0.3% from last year. Average orders per week were 382,000, up 1.9% year-on-year.



Full-year revenue was 2.2 billion pounds, down 3.8% from the prior year. Average orders per week were up 5.8%.



The Group said it has started fiscal 2023 strongly with record Christmas sales, up 15% over the five days before Christmas, and orders up 13%.



The Group expects that the first half of 2023 will see lower basket sizes than those of the first half of 2022. EBITDA will be negative in the first half and positive in the second half, reflecting trends in volume growth, Ocado Retail noted. The Group expects full year revenue growth in 2023 to be in the mid-single digits.



Ocado Retail stated that the improving trajectory forecast for the second half of 2023 is expected to underpin a strong recovery in 2024.



In the medium term, Ocado remains confident sales and EBITDA margin will recover strongly. The Group anticipates a recovery to high-mid single digit EBITDA margins.



