

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.11 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $3.59 billion, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Morgan Stanley reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.2% to $12.75 billion from $14.52 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.11 Bln. vs. $3.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $12.75 Bln vs. $14.52 Bln last year.



